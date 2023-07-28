Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of BHB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,597. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

