Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 192.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102,447 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 385,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $462.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.