Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,048,681 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,048,681 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after purchasing an additional 708,230 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 10,303,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,177,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.