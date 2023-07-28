Foundry Partners LLC Sells 292,197 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292,197 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,490. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,200 shares of company stock worth $249,879. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

