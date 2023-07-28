Foundry Partners LLC Takes $14.65 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 419,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,653,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

DAL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

