Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 395,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,505,000. Sanofi comprises 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,024. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

