Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,258 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. 5,026,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,697. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

