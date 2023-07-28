Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised Frontier Developments to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Frontier Developments Price Performance
Shares of Frontier Developments stock remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
