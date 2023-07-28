Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Frontier Developments to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

