FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 35.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,792. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $247.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. UBS Group AG increased its position in FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

