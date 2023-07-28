FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $362,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

