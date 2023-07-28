FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Atmos Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $122.26 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $494,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.