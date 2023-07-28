Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 935,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 555,508 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.44.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $922.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares in the company, valued at $72,038,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,695,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,564,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,038,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,611,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,820 over the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 157,574 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

