Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.2 %

GNRC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 477,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

