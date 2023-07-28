Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 8.2%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 20,089,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 21,209,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,394,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,979,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,394,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,979,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,165,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,333,185.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,381,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 169,749,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

