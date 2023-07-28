Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

MILN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,616. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

