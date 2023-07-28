Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 155.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,844,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,023.4% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 656,751 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2,926.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 426,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after purchasing an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

XYLD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.34. 377,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,183. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.