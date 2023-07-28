Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Invests $183,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Chevron makes up 0.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

