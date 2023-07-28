Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 445.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Corteva by 11.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 186,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.60 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

