Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 9,573 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.89.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.58. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

