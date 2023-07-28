Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 84,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,595,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,673,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

