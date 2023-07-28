Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

