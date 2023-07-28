Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,910. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.49.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

