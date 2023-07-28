Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. 1,787,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,870. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,201 shares of company stock valued at $24,422,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

