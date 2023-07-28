Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,642 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,871,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824,084. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

