Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. 1,875,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

