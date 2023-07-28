Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.46.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $252.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.49. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

