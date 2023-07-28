Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.45.

Shares of HALO opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,717,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

