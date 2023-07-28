Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,406,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.