Hamilton Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $206.90. The stock had a trading volume of 902,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,502. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.