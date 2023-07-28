Head to Head Review: ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT)

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Senstar Technologies and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senstar Technologies 8.67% 9.18% 6.37% ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 11.05% 16.42% 9.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senstar Technologies and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 1 6 2 0 2.11

Earnings and Valuation

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $266.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,124.31%. Given ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is more favorable than Senstar Technologies.

This table compares Senstar Technologies and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senstar Technologies $35.22 million 0.80 $3.83 million $0.14 8.64 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $11.98 billion 2.22 $1.32 billion $0.63 19.00

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Senstar Technologies. Senstar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Senstar Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 66.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Senstar Technologies pays out 571.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Senstar Technologies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Senstar Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) beats Senstar Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems. The company's products are used to protect borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plants, air and seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retailer organizations, banks, and oil and gas facilities; sporting events, including athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets and personnel. Senstar Technologies Ltd. sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Magal Security Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Senstar Technologies Ltd. in September 2021. Senstar Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

