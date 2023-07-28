Head to Head Survey: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baosheng Media Group and Criteo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Criteo 1 5 3 0 2.22

Criteo has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $2.41 million 4.95 -$23.74 million N/A N/A Criteo $1.95 billion 1.05 $8.95 million $0.42 76.74

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Criteo 1.39% 7.61% 3.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats Baosheng Media Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

