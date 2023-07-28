HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 52.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in HealthEquity by 35.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

