Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,082 shares during the quarter. Hertz Global makes up 3.0% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTZWW. Key Colony Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10,513.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 841,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hertz Global by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Hertz Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

HTZWW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.66. 292,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,248. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

