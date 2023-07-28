Hess (NYSE:HES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.88. 540,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after buying an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,138,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,661,000 after purchasing an additional 104,452 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

