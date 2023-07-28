Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.69-$3.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,512,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,161,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,933,000 after acquiring an additional 882,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 826,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

