Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

HON traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,934,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after purchasing an additional 684,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.