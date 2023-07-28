Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

