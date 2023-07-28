Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $106.08, but opened at $95.47. Houlihan Lokey shares last traded at $100.87, with a volume of 266,890 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

