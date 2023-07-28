Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 680

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 680 ($8.72) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.00) to GBX 755 ($9.68) in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.