Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Short Interest Update

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 1,207.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance
Shares of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) stock remained flat at C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. Hua Medicine has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hua Medicine (Shanghai)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.