Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Short Interest Update

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a growth of 1,207.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance

Shares of Hua Medicine (Shanghai) stock remained flat at C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. Hua Medicine has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin for treatment of T2D.

