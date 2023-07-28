Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773. Indivior has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Indivior in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

