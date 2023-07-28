Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 18,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 7,575 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $23.50.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indivior stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC ( NASDAQ:INDV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Indivior as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

