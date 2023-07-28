Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 18,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 7,575 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $23.50.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indivior stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Indivior as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

