Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $943,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 797.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.32. 1,371,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,287. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

