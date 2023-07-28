Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $804,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.46.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.61. 1,788,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

