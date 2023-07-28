Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 53,500 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

SKT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 564,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,931. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

