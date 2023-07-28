InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 0.9%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. 101,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 795% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InMed Pharmaceuticals
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.