Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Ian Cheshire bought 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($127,297.86).
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 654.40 ($8.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 605.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.65. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.53).
Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,642.86%.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
