Insider Buying: Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Purchases £99,279.60 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Ian Cheshire bought 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($127,297.86).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 654.40 ($8.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 605.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 641.65. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.53).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,642.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Land Securities Group

LAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 725 ($9.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.