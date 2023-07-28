Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £36,132.72 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 1,443 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,132.72 ($46,329.94).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,485 ($31.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,485.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,656.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,564.10. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.49) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.75) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,000 ($38.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,414 ($30.95).

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Further Reading

