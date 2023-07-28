Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £36,132.72 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 1,443 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,132.72 ($46,329.94).
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,485 ($31.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,485.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,656.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,564.10. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.