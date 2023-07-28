Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 14,780 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,896.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,404,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,990,557.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, July 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $53,946.94.

On Monday, July 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 8,232 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $24,449.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 213,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.27. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.54%. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.