Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Benchmark

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.
Integer Stock Performance
ITGR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 168,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,344. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Integer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
- Trading Halts Explained
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses?
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.